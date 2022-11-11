Fans Told The List Their Go-To Style Of Boots For Fall - Exclusive Survey

We think that fall might be the ultimate season — maybe it's the beautiful, fiery foliage or the promise of sipping hot apple cider after frolicking through a pumpkin patch. No matter what fall activities you enjoy, there's plenty to love about this cozy season. One of the reasons that fall is near and dear to our hearts is the outfit inspiration it brings.

As the nights get colder and darker, it's time to break out your fall wardrobe staple pieces: style a cute cocktail dress with a pair of tights and a sweater and suddenly an outfit becomes the picture of autumn. Fall fashion also allows for fun and creative accessories that elevate any cold weather fit, from the top of our head to the tip of our toes. One of our favorite fall staples is a trusty pair of boots.

With so many different kinds of styles to choose from these days, deciding on the perfect pair of boots can be a difficult decision. To find out what kinds of boots are totally trending this season, The List conducted a survey asking 587 people, "Which is your go-to style of boots for fall?"