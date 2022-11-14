The Late Leslie Jordan Gives His Friends The Ultimate Gift In The Season 3 Premiere Of Celebrity IOU

Warning: spoilers ahead!

The season premiere of "Celebrity IOU" is poignant because it stars the late Leslie Jordan. The heartbreaking death of Jordan shocked fans, and the "Celebrity IOU" premiere is a tribute to the actor from Jonathan and Drew Scott.

In an interview with Extra, Jonathan said that Jordan's "Celebrity IOU" episode was a "tribute ... because this was so important to him." He explained, "You're going to cry when you watch this episode... This one is a really emotional one because, of course, knowing the truth now of what's happening, but the story itself as well."

Jordan worked with Jonathan and Drew to renovate the home of his longtime friends Newell and Rosemary Alexander, who helped him through his worst times. In the "Celebrity IOU" episode, Jordan talked about his friendship with the couple. "They've just always been there for me," he said. "I had some struggles with alcohol, a little drug use. I'm 25 years clean and sober, but they were instrumental in that, too, because they never judged me."

The Property Brothers shared their thoughts about "Celebrity IOU" and its success. Jonathan told HGTV, "One of the things we love most about 'Celebrity IOU' is that it proves that special people can turn into your family." That is definitely the case with Jordan, Rosemary, and Newell. The friends mention that they are "like family" during the episode, and it's very evident through their interactions.

Buckle in. You'll laugh and cry during the season premiere of "Celebrity IOU," featuring the late Leslie Jordan.