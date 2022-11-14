Why Tiffany Trump's Wedding Color Scheme Has Twitter In A Tizzy

While her father, former President Donald Trump, is a leader in the Republican party, Tiffany Trump chose a baby blue color scheme for her 2022 wedding to Lebanese American businessman Michael Boulos. Her wedding featured a blue, lavender, white, and pink accent arch, with many guests donning blue accessories or outfits. Ivanka Trump posted photos with her husband Jared Kushner and their children in coordinating blue ensembles.

The blue color scheme became ironic as the results for the 2022 midterms came in simultaneously with Tiffany's wedding. Donald Trump was reportedly fuming during his daughter's wedding after his predicted red wave failed to gain control of the Senate, according to the New York Post. Meanwhile, Twitter took the opportunity to put a joking spin on an old wedding saying about the perfect gifts for newlyweds: "Something old, something new, something borrowed, something blue."

"Can't believe Nevada is Tiffany Trump's 'something blue,'" Morningstar journalist John Buyusse tweeted, citing the midterm results for the state. While the Georgia run-off between Republican candidate Herschel Walker and Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock is scheduled for December, Democrats kept control in the Senate for the 2022 midterms (via CNN).

"Wasn't expecting Tiffany Trump's 'something blue' to be the Senate," writer Zach Bornstein tweeted. And the Trumps probably weren't expecting that, either.