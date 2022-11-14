Why Tiffany Trump's Wedding Color Scheme Has Twitter In A Tizzy
Tiffany Trump's wedding photos show the newlywed's lavish marriage celebration on November 12, 2022. The daughter of the famous businessman turned former president Donald Trump married Michael Boulos in Palm Beach, Florida, at Trump's infamous Mar-a-Lago Club, according to People. Tiffany's wedding plans had caught the public's eye long before she walked down the aisle, and it seemed that many parts of her happy day didn't go exactly as she and her family hoped. With the late-season storm Hurricane Nicole threatening Tiffany's big weekend and the midterm election results surprising the Republican political powerhouse, the Trumps could not catch a break during Tiffany's romantic milestone.
But it was the color scheme of Tiffany's wedding that now has Twitter talking. While her wedding was able to go off without too many kinks in the details, fans and critics alike have noticed this interesting and ironic detail of the Trump family's latest celebration.
Twitter jokes that Tiffany Trump's something blue was the 2022 midterm results
While her father, former President Donald Trump, is a leader in the Republican party, Tiffany Trump chose a baby blue color scheme for her 2022 wedding to Lebanese American businessman Michael Boulos. Her wedding featured a blue, lavender, white, and pink accent arch, with many guests donning blue accessories or outfits. Ivanka Trump posted photos with her husband Jared Kushner and their children in coordinating blue ensembles.
The blue color scheme became ironic as the results for the 2022 midterms came in simultaneously with Tiffany's wedding. Donald Trump was reportedly fuming during his daughter's wedding after his predicted red wave failed to gain control of the Senate, according to the New York Post. Meanwhile, Twitter took the opportunity to put a joking spin on an old wedding saying about the perfect gifts for newlyweds: "Something old, something new, something borrowed, something blue."
"Can't believe Nevada is Tiffany Trump's 'something blue,'" Morningstar journalist John Buyusse tweeted, citing the midterm results for the state. While the Georgia run-off between Republican candidate Herschel Walker and Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock is scheduled for December, Democrats kept control in the Senate for the 2022 midterms (via CNN).
"Wasn't expecting Tiffany Trump's 'something blue' to be the Senate," writer Zach Bornstein tweeted. And the Trumps probably weren't expecting that, either.