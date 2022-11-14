Donald Trump Talked About Money During Toast At Tiffany's Mar-A-Lago Wedding
While Donald Trump was reportedly unhappy with the results of the 2022 midterm elections, it wasn't all bad news for the former president. His younger daughter Tiffany — whom he shares with ex-wife Marla Maples — married Michael Boulos at the Mar-a-Lago Club in Florida on November 12 (via People).
Hurricane Nicole almost got in the way of the pre-wedding festivities, with staff being forced to evacuate the club before all of the guests arrived. "Friday is supposed to be a welcome dinner and they aren't sure it's going to happen ... Tiffany is flipping out," a source told Page Six.
Luckily, the storm passed in time and the wedding went on as planned. According to People, Tiffany walked down the aisle in a gown by Elie Saab — a nod to her new husband's Lebanese heritage — and the reception featured a replica of the seven-foot-tall cake designed by Sylvia Weinstock for Donald and Marla's wedding.
Maples told People that her ex-husband was tasked with typical father-of-the-bride duties, including walking Tiffany down the aisle and sharing a father-daughter dance at the reception. He also gave a speech during the event, where he explained why he refused to put up a tent before Tiffany's big day.
Donald Trump didn't want to spend money on a tent for Tiffany's wedding
During his toast at daughter Tiffany's wedding, Donald Trump admitted that he nixed a plan to build a tent over the pool at Mar-a-Lago, where the nuptials were held. "They were worried about rain," Trump explained, per Page Six. "They said, 'Sir, we are going to build a big tent over the pool.' I don't want a tent because if you build a tent two things: Number one, it costs a lot of money. Who wants to spend the money? And two, it's just not the same. And I said, 'Let's take our chances, right Tiff?'"
Luckily everything worked out with the weather, and Donald did have some well-wishes for Tiffany and her new husband, Michael Boulos. He called the newlyweds "two spectacular people" and added that the family was "very proud of both of you."
Now that the wedding — and the midterm elections — are over, sources have revealed that Donald is ready to announce his 2024 presidential campaign. At a rally in Ohio, Trump told his supporters that he was preparing to make a big announcement on November 15 (via CNBC).