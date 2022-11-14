Donald Trump Talked About Money During Toast At Tiffany's Mar-A-Lago Wedding

While Donald Trump was reportedly unhappy with the results of the 2022 midterm elections, it wasn't all bad news for the former president. His younger daughter Tiffany — whom he shares with ex-wife Marla Maples — married Michael Boulos at the Mar-a-Lago Club in Florida on November 12 (via People).

Hurricane Nicole almost got in the way of the pre-wedding festivities, with staff being forced to evacuate the club before all of the guests arrived. "Friday is supposed to be a welcome dinner and they aren't sure it's going to happen ... Tiffany is flipping out," a source told Page Six.

Luckily, the storm passed in time and the wedding went on as planned. According to People, Tiffany walked down the aisle in a gown by Elie Saab — a nod to her new husband's Lebanese heritage — and the reception featured a replica of the seven-foot-tall cake designed by Sylvia Weinstock for Donald and Marla's wedding.

Maples told People that her ex-husband was tasked with typical father-of-the-bride duties, including walking Tiffany down the aisle and sharing a father-daughter dance at the reception. He also gave a speech during the event, where he explained why he refused to put up a tent before Tiffany's big day.