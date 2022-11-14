Mike Pence Isn't Holding Back About Donald Trump's Influence On The Events Of January 6

Former Vice President Mike Pence finally shared his true feelings about former President Donald Trump's actions during the Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021, per NPR. What began as a political rally full of angry Trump supporters became a full-blown attack on the Capitol in Washington, D.C., motivated by words from Trump.

He told his supporters, "We will never give up. We will never concede," per NPR. As Congress gathered to certify the election results and confirm President Joe Biden's win, Trump supporters attacked the building, resulting in multiple injuries and five deaths (via The Guardian).

Links have been found between Trump's remarks during the insurrection and rioter behavior that endangered the lives of all sitting members of Congress, who gathered to certify the election results. According to The Hill, Pence was one of the main targets during the attack after Trump tweeted that Pence "didn't have the courage to do what should have been done to protect our Country and our Constitution."

Almost two years later, Pence has finally revealed how he feels about Trump's behavior during the Capitol riot.