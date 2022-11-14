Queen Camilla's Body Language At Remembrance Sunday Service Proved How Nervous She Really Was

The heartbreaking death of Queen Elizabeth II led to many changes in the royal family, with her eldest son ascending to the throne and becoming King Charles III. As a result, Charles' wife, Camilla, also became queen consort — an honor that Queen Elizabeth requested for her daughter-in-law, pointing to Camilla's many years of "loyal service" to the monarchy.

Since her marriage to Charles, Camilla has become one of the hardest-working royals. She attended 169 engagements in 2022 (per Daily Mail) and is the patron or president of more than 90 charities, including organizations focused on health, literacy, victims of sexual abuse and domestic violence, animals, the arts, and more, according to the royal website. And the new king has been vocal about how much he will rely on his wife as he steps into this new role. "I count on the loving help of my darling wife, Camilla," Charles said during his first speech as king.

While she's been a working royal for years, Camilla was noticeably nervous during Queen Elizabeth's funeral, a stark difference from the behavior of Catherine Middleton, Princess of Wales. "Based on her body language at this moment, it's likely that Camilla will need a lot of time to adjust to the role of queen," Nicole Moore, body language expert and host of "Reality of Love" on BSpokeTV, told The List.

And during the U.K.'s Remembrance Sunday service, Camilla once again looked anxious while standing next to Kate.