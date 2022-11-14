Inside Prince Andrew's Obsession With His 72 Teddy Bears

Over the years, Prince Andrew, Duke of York has been known for living an eccentric and lavish lifestyle. With access to plenty of funds and storage space, Queen Elizabeth II's third child has demonstrated a passion for collecting. According to The U.S. Sun, the Duke of York has collected a number of luxury cars and SUVs over the years, including a Range Rover hybrid and a Bentley Flying Spur. While King Charles III's Aston Martin runs on wine and cheese (via The Guardian), Andrew's fleet is decidedly less eco-conscious. On a 2021 vacation to Balmoral, the duke traveled with three SUVs, per Daily Mail.

Besides cars, Andrew is also an enthusiastic collector of stuffed toys. In 2010, the prince told the Daily Beast, "I've always collected teddy bears. Everywhere I went in the Navy I used to buy a little teddy bear, so I've got a collection from all over the world of one sort or another." According to Woman & Home, Andrew also has a hippo and panther as non-bear additions in his collection.

While Charles has come under scrutiny for his enduring connection to a cherished childhood teddy, Prince Andrew has upped the ante with stories surrounding his collection of 72 bears and the specific rules surrounding them.