Christmas At The Golden Dragon: Finally, A Hallmark Holiday Flick That's Not A Love Story

'Tis the season when Hallmark rolls out its annual bevy of holiday movies that many fans look forward to for months. This year is no exception, and with films like "A Cozy Christmas Inn," "Inventing the Christmas Prince," and "A Fabled Holiday" (starring former "General Hospital" star Ryan Paevey), there are plentiful films to behold. According to Screen Rant, most of these movies have several things in common including taking place in small towns, following the exploits of modern businesswomen, holiday spirit, and of course, romance. Films like "The Christmas Train," are considered modern classics, per Today, and can often be considered comfort food in an age where everything tends to be demanding and fast-paced. Hallmark holiday films are also known for having quite a few familiar actors in them, a large portion of which are soap stars or simply fan-favorites in Hallmark films.

In "Christmas at the Golden Dragon," director David I. Strasser has quite the cast. With such talented actors like Kara Wang, Barbara Niven, Sara Canning, Antonio Cupo, and Osric Chau, Strasser and writers Melynda Bissmeyer and Emily Ting put together a feel-good Christmas movie in grand Hallmark tradition.

While some of the tropes in "Christmas at the Golden Dragon" are familiar, the movie is a uniquely different Christmas tale this season that's sure to entertain even the most bah humbug feeling viewers.