The Body Part Queen Elizabeth Was Most Self-Conscious About

Queen Elizabeth II was a model for how to live a long and robust life. Reaching the age of 96, she proudly wore the crown for over 70 years to become the longest-reigning monarch in British history (via Statista). Though Elizabeth's mobility issues forced her to miss some events during her Platinum Jubilee, she didn't let her ailments interfere with her work. Her Majesty officially met with Liz Truss to appoint her as prime minister just two days before her death at Balmoral Castle in Scotland (via NPR).

Part of what contributed to the queen's long and healthy life was her belief in everything in moderation. She lived a very active lifestyle, often taking very long walks. She enjoyed being out in nature and often hiked on her various estates, went horseback riding, and walked with her dogs, which she did well into her 90s (via Today).

As a busy royal, so much of Elizabeth's life revolved around public appearances, so staying healthy and in shape kept her camera ready. However, there was one body part she didn't want to be photographed in her later years.