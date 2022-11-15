Princess Anne And Prince Edward Are Receiving Elevated New Roles In The Royal Family

Before the death of Queen Elizabeth II, there were rumors that her son — now King Charles III — was planning on making significant changes to the monarchy. Most notably, there was speculation he would cut down the number of full-time working royals to just eight members of the family. That list would reportedly include King Charles and Queen Camilla; Prince Edward and Sophie, Earl and Countess of Wessex and Forfar; William and Catherine Middleton, Prince and Princess of Wales; and Anne, Princess Royal, per Insider.

But Charles' decision about working royals proved us all wrong, with the king choosing to keep the total number of working royals at 11 for now. In addition to those previously mentioned, Queen Elizabeth II's cousins — the Duke of Kent, Princess Alexandra, the Duke of Gloucester, and his wife the Duchess of Gloucester — are going to continue with their duties, per Express.

Charles will need the extra assistance since he is planning a royal tour to kick off his reign, including stops in Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and various Commonwealth countries in the Caribbean. Camilla will reportedly be joining him when she can, per the Mirror. And while William and Kate will be taking on more duties, they might not be available to stand in for the king and queen whenever needed.

With that in mind, Prince Edward and Princess Anne have been given important new roles.