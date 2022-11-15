FDA Warns Parents To Be Careful What Cough Medicine They Give Their Children

With the triple threat of the flu, COVID-19, and RSV making the rounds of schoolyards all over, many parents are facing the reality of having sick kids at home, via Washington Post.

Throw in the common cold and it's easy to understand why parents are missing work in record numbers, via U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

With so many illnesses going around, it can be difficult to distinguish exactly what your child has, so a trip to the pediatrician is your best bet for an early diagnosis that will offer the best-tailored treatment. Once diagnosed, there are some things you should know about treating respiratory infections at home. For example, keep an eye on your child's condition and let your doctor know if there is any labored breathing.

More than likely, a doctor will prescribe medication to help reduce a child's cough and congestion and help them feel more comfortable while recovering. However, one type of cough medicine has been linked to a disturbing trend.