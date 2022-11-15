Why 'For The Love Of Kitchens' Stars Are The British Versions Of Chip And Joanna Gaines

If you're a Chip and Joanna Gaines fan, you'll want to check out Magnolia Network's "For The Love of Kitchens." Even if you're not a fan of Chip and Joanna, you'll still want to watch the show. Magnolia's "For The Love of Kitchens" follows the British company deVOL Kitchens as they create stunning kitchens all over the UK. Founders Paul O'Leary and Helen Parker believe the kitchen is the heart of the home, and with the help of the deVOL team, they create hand-crafted kitchen furniture and accessories. "For The Love Of Kitchens" is a Joanna Gaines-approved show. Joanna was so impressed by deVOL Kitchens and the company founders that she offered them a TV series on Magnolia Network.

If you've ever considered renovating your kitchen but didn't know where to start, "For The Love of Kitchens" is the perfect show for you. Not only will you see amazing kitchen transformations unfold before your eyes, but you'll also pick up plenty of useful tips and tricks along the way. Like "Fixer Upper," Paul and Helen share their wealth of knowledge with viewers, and deVOL Kitchens' team of experts plays a major role in each episode.

Even if you have no intention of renovating your kitchen, it's still fun to drool over deVOL Kitchens' stunning handiwork. We believe "For The Love Of Kitchens" will be a huge hit for Magnolia Network because Helen and Paul are the British versions of Chip and Joanna!