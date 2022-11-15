Former Federal Prosecutor Tells Us How Trump's Candidacy May Have Removed His Legal Troubles
While former President Donald Trump's recent announcement for a third presidential campaign came as a surprise to very few, there might be an underlying motive for his actions. Trump, who is the subject of both civil and criminal investigations (per ABC News), enters the Republican primary with surprisingly good chances of winning their nomination. This is despite the numerous legal issues he's currently facing. Trump — or his businesses — face numerous lawsuits that allege financial fraud, attempts to illegally remain in power, and that he took classified documents from the White House. In August 2022, FBI agents raided Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate as part of a Justice Department investigation against the former president.
While Trump has repeatedly accused the Democratic Party of enacting a "witch hunt" (per The Nation), the charges against him are serious. However, Trump is also the first American president to be impeached twice, and he's no stranger to getting himself out of legal hot water. The List spoke to a former federal prosecutor who believes Trump's bid for the presidency could help him avoid prosecution.
Trump's candidacy could help him in a few key ways
Former federal prosecutor Neama Rahmani, president of West Coast Trial Lawyers in Los Angeles, exclusively told The List that Donald Trump's third campaign could actually help him when it comes to his legal troubles. "Despite their disappointing showing in the midterms, Republicans regaining control of the House will make Trump's Jan. 6 committee problems go away," Rahmani said. "If the Democrats had won, the House Committee would have tried to hold him in contempt for failing to testify and produce documents."
Rahmani also believes Attorney General Merrick Garland probably had no intentions of charging Trump, who appeared confident in his recent announcement, for either the Capitol Riots or the Mar-a-Lago documents. "Trump's announcement makes an indictment even less likely," he added. "Historically, the Department of Justice does not like to get involved when it may influence the outcome of an election. And although the announcement triggers FEC reporting requirements, now that he is officially a candidate for president, his critics will not be able to say that he is violating campaign finance laws."