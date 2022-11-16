Liz Cheney Rates Donald Trump's Chances Of Ever Being President Again

In Liz Cheney's speech, she made her feelings about Trump's chances clear: "There's no question that he's unfit for office and I feel confident that he will never be president again." In addition to Trump's controversial one-term presidency, Cheney is certain that the January 6 committee has "laid out very clearly [Trump's] direct and personal involvement" in the attack on the Capitol building, which further cements his inability to serve as president (via The Hill).

With the news of his 2024 election bid, people have begun to criticize Trump's flippant stance on the election system he once called "rigged" and his intent to run again. In response to Trump's announcement, NPR called it "a desperate attempt to keep himself in power" after he "inspired a deadly riot at the Capitol in a desperate attempt to keep himself in power." Others on Twitter responded, asking why Trump would want to run again, considering his feelings about the legitimacy of elections.

While many questions remain, one thing is for certain: Trump plans to run again. But he might be fighting an uphill battle this time. He has faced tough criticism from members of his own party since the January 6 riot (via The New York Times).

Trump also suffered big losses in the 2022 midterm elections when many of his supporters lost their congressional elections. Many Republicans are turning toward Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who is rumored to challenge Trump in the 2024 primaries, per Vox.