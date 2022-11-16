Donald Trump's Potential New Campaign Slogan Has Twitter Confused

Former President Donald Trump is ready to get back on the campaign trail. The politician had been hinting for some time that he wanted to run again for president. According to Axios, Trump was planning to make the official announcement right after the midterms, as it was predicted that the Republicans would have a strong win and that would fuel the excitement of his fanbase. However, the so-called red wave didn't happen as Democrats took over more congress seats and gubernatorial races than predicted (via AP News).

Trump will most probably face strong opposition from other rumored Republican presidential candidates including former Vice President Mike Pence and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. Relations between Trump and Pence have progressively deteriorated; it is reported that their last conversation was a phone call back in April, per CNN. Tensions between Trump and DeSantis have also increased as the latter won the gubernatorial reelection and has seen a recent boost in popularity among Republican voters, FiveThirtyEight reported.

Now that Trump has announced his bid for re-election, he's planning his campaign, which just might include a new slogan.