How Donald Trump Is Reportedly Handling Ivanka's Decision About His Campaign
Former President Donald Trump announced his bid in the 2024 election after much speculative anticipation. Since the 45th President publicly declared yet another (third, to be exact) run for Commander in Chief, Republicans have voiced their thoughts, and it's far from an overwhelming majority of support.
Politico reported a roundup of Republican officials either have mixed feelings about the potential GOP nominee, or simply don't want to comment on it all together.
However, there has been an interesting turn of events in Trump's own circle of support. Ivanka Trump, Trump's oldest daughter, broke her silence on her father's decision to run for the top position in the Executive Branch (via CBS). The businesswoman said via social media: "I love my father very much. This time around, I am choosing to prioritize my young children and the private life we are creating as a family."
And it's no surprise that reports are now saying that Trump's response to his daughter's departure from politics is something he doesn't take lightly.
Donald Trump urged daughter Ivanka and son-in-law Jared Kushner to publicly endorse him
Before Donald Trump officially made his announcement on November 15 to run a third time for president, he met with his daughter, Ivanka Trump, and her husband, Jared Kushner, at a family event. The Daily Mail reports that at his daughter Tiffany Trump's wedding at Mar-a-Lago earlier in November, apparently some overheard that Trump was pleading with Ivanka and Kushner to make an appearance on stage in Palm Beach, Florida, where he made his bid speech.
Clearly, that didn't happen, as Ivanka seems firm in her stance to not vocalize her support for her father publicly. The publication went on to say that Ivanka and her family don't plan on returning to Washington, D.C. Currently, the family of five live in a small town in Florida right outside of Miami (via People).
For now, it seems that they're still trying to rebuild their life amidst multiple legal troubles Trump is facing at the hands of the government, and take a step back from Trump's antics.