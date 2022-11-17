How Donald Trump Is Reportedly Handling Ivanka's Decision About His Campaign

Former President Donald Trump announced his bid in the 2024 election after much speculative anticipation. Since the 45th President publicly declared yet another (third, to be exact) run for Commander in Chief, Republicans have voiced their thoughts, and it's far from an overwhelming majority of support.

Politico reported a roundup of Republican officials either have mixed feelings about the potential GOP nominee, or simply don't want to comment on it all together.

However, there has been an interesting turn of events in Trump's own circle of support. Ivanka Trump, Trump's oldest daughter, broke her silence on her father's decision to run for the top position in the Executive Branch (via CBS). The businesswoman said via social media: "I love my father very much. This time around, I am choosing to prioritize my young children and the private life we are creating as a family."

And it's no surprise that reports are now saying that Trump's response to his daughter's departure from politics is something he doesn't take lightly.