Famed Dior Handbag Held By Princess Diana Is About To Make A Comeback

Princess Diana remains a fashion icon inspiring generations of fashionistas who are drawn to her eye-catching personal style. Her memorable outfits are even more in the spotlight now as the new season of "The Crown" was just released, showing Elizabeth Debicki in some of Lady Di's most iconic looks. Besides her clothing, Princess Diana had an extraordinary taste in accessories which also made her a trendsetter in that field.

One of her favorites was a Dior handbag that to this day remains a popular choice among consumers. The bag was originally named "Chouchou" and it landed in her hands in 1995 as a gift from France's First Lady (per Vogue). The princess fell in love with the bag and made it a staple in her looks. The bag was later renamed "Lady Dior" in her honor. The bag is characterized by its 'D.I.O.R' charm and its squared shape. According to Dior, Lady Dior comes in multiple sizes, colors, and materials — which are revised each season by Creative Director Maria Grazia Chiuri.