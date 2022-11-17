We Finally Know When We'll Be Able To Watch Meghan Markle And Prince Harry's Netflix Documentary
Over 17 million people tuned in to watch Oprah Winfrey's interview with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry when it aired on March 7, 2021, per CNN. Those big numbers may be something that Netflix is hoping for with the release of a docuseries about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. The couple and their company, Archewell Productions, have a deal with the streaming service that spans years and is reportedly worth millions, according to Town & Country. On the Archewell Productions website, one of their Netflix projects is "Heart of Invictus," which will highlight the stories from the wounded veterans as they prepare to compete in the 2022 Invictus Games that Prince Harry founded in 2014.
There isn't currently any announcement in regards to the upcoming docuseries about Meghan and Prince Harry's working lives in Montecito, California, but Meghan has spoken a bit about their Netflix show. The much-anticipated series started with Oscar-nominated Garrett Bradley as the director, but the Duke and Duchess of Sussex reportedly clashed with Bradley as director because they didn't want to film in their home, per Page Six. The project was taken over by Liz Garbus, another Oscar-nominated director, and we now know when it will air.
The Netflix series will air a month before Prince Harry's memoir comes out
Drumroll, please! People has reported that the Netflix docuseries about the lives of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, will be streaming in December 2022. There had allegedly been talk at Netflix of potentially delaying the project's air date until 2023 after Season 5 of "The Crown" garnered criticism for some of its plot points that are said to not be based in reality, per Deadline. There had also been reports that the couple wanted to edit parts of the show to reflect more kindly on some people in the royal family, via Independent. Whether those edits were made or not, we may never know.
Not much has been much revealed about what the Harry and Meghan docuseries will cover. Of the show, Meghan told Variety, "It's nice to be able to trust someone with our story." The Netflix series will come out a month before Prince Harry's memoir "Spare," which is set to be published on January 10, 2023. What exactly Prince Harry will reveal in the book, which the publisher describes as being told with "raw, unflinching honesty" is unknown. Some experts think "Spare" could be damaging to the royal family and further erode the relationship between Prince Harry and his father and brother.