We Finally Know When We'll Be Able To Watch Meghan Markle And Prince Harry's Netflix Documentary

Over 17 million people tuned in to watch Oprah Winfrey's interview with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry when it aired on March 7, 2021, per CNN. Those big numbers may be something that Netflix is hoping for with the release of a docuseries about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. The couple and their company, Archewell Productions, have a deal with the streaming service that spans years and is reportedly worth millions, according to Town & Country. On the Archewell Productions website, one of their Netflix projects is "Heart of Invictus," which will highlight the stories from the wounded veterans as they prepare to compete in the 2022 Invictus Games that Prince Harry founded in 2014.

There isn't currently any announcement in regards to the upcoming docuseries about Meghan and Prince Harry's working lives in Montecito, California, but Meghan has spoken a bit about their Netflix show. The much-anticipated series started with Oscar-nominated Garrett Bradley as the director, but the Duke and Duchess of Sussex reportedly clashed with Bradley as director because they didn't want to film in their home, per Page Six. The project was taken over by Liz Garbus, another Oscar-nominated director, and we now know when it will air.