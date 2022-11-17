The Affordable Facial Cleanser Black-Ish Star Marsai Martin Uses For Sensitive Skin

Marsai Martin grew up in front of the world playing the role of Diane Johnson on the ABC show "Black-ish" over its 8 seasons — at one point in the final seasons, fans were worried that Martin had disappeared from the show, but fears were relieved when she came back. She started on the show at just 9 years old in 2014, though her TV debut came at the age of 5 in commercials, per Time for Kids. While being on a network TV show would be enough to keep a lot of people busy, Martin has started her own production company — called Genius Productions, and she's a Guinness World Record Holder. At age 14, Martin was the youngest executive producer on a Hollywood movie for the movie "Little," which she also starred in alongside Regina Hall and Issa Rae.

Martin revealed a hard time that she had when filming "Black-ish" in a video for Vogue about her routine for skincare and makeup. She said that she got jealous of the makeup looks that her TV mom, played by Tracee Ellis Ross, and siblings would get because they would, as she put it "be looking all good at seven o'clock in the morning. And [...] all I get is some Chapstick?" As she got older, Martin said it was exciting when they added mascara to her look. In the video, she also shows the world what she uses to wash her face ... and it's a bargain!