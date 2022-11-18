The List Survey: What Is Your Favorite Lazy Hairstyle?

Have you ever been so busy and overwhelmed that you don't know where to begin and instead decide to do none of it? Lazy days happen to the best of us, so ditch the guilt and let yourself rest. Sometimes, we just need to relax. Don't worry about conquering your laziness right away; if your body is telling you to slow down, you should probably listen. Enjoy the comfort of your bed knowing that tomorrow you will be rested and ready to tackle everything on your to-do list.

It's perfectly normal to feel lazy every now and then. When we're feeling low energy, the last thing we want to do is a full beauty and hair routine. Luckily, there are plenty of low-effort hairstyles that keep your hair out of sight and out of mind while you enjoy your lazy day in. To find out which quick and easy hairstyle reigns supreme, The List conducted a survey asking 587 people, "What is your favorite lazy hairstyle?"