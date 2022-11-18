Writer E. Jean Carroll Is Preparing To Sue Donald Trump For Alarming Alleged Crimes

Writer E. Jean Carroll published her story in The Cut in 2019. In the harrowing piece, she accused Donald Trump of violently attacking her and raping her back in 1991 while in a dressing room at Bergdorf Goodman. In her own words, Carroll wrote that Trump recognized her from TV and coaxed her into the dressing room to "advise" him on a gift purchase. He grabbed a piece of lingerie and told her to "go try this on." She recalls a physical struggle between the two of them inside the dressing room before Trump overpowered her. Carroll, inspired by the other women who shared their painful stories of assault against Trump, finally came forward after years of fear.

Carroll plans to file a lawsuit that covers the initial attack as well as Trump's very cruel comments towards her in response to her allegation. According to Reuters, Trump took to Truth Social to address the upcoming lawsuit, saying, "E. Jean Carroll is not telling the truth, is a woman who I had nothing to do with, didn't know, and would have no interest in knowing her if I ever had the chance." He called the lawsuit "legal nonsense" that "can only happen to 'Trump'!"

Despite his reelection bid, it looks like Trump's legal troubles in both civil and criminal court won't be going away any time soon.