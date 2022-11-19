Cashmere Blonde Is The Latest Warm And Cozy Hair Trend For Winter

Winter means cashmere sweaters, hot cocoa, and hair damage. We've talked to celebrity hairstylists to get tips for combatting winter hair woes, but there's no getting away from the fact cold weather is tough on hair. This winter, say goodbye to the expensive brunette hair craze because cashmere blonde is the latest winter hair trend! But having blonde locks isn't for the faint-hearted.

London hair stylist Nicola Clarke is a blonde hair expert who counts Kate Winslet, Cate Blanchett, and Margot Robbie as clients. In an interview with Harpers Bazaar UK, Clarke said, "The term 'high maintenance' actually comes from blonde hair." The celebrity hair color expert noted that those who dye their hair blonde will have to head to the salon way more often, as dark hair that's been lightened doesn't retain its vibrancy for very long.

However, if you're prepared to commit, cashmere blonde is the ultimate winter hair trend. Find out about cashmere blonde and how to get it!