Cashmere Blonde Is The Latest Warm And Cozy Hair Trend For Winter
Winter means cashmere sweaters, hot cocoa, and hair damage. We've talked to celebrity hairstylists to get tips for combatting winter hair woes, but there's no getting away from the fact cold weather is tough on hair. This winter, say goodbye to the expensive brunette hair craze because cashmere blonde is the latest winter hair trend! But having blonde locks isn't for the faint-hearted.
London hair stylist Nicola Clarke is a blonde hair expert who counts Kate Winslet, Cate Blanchett, and Margot Robbie as clients. In an interview with Harpers Bazaar UK, Clarke said, "The term 'high maintenance' actually comes from blonde hair." The celebrity hair color expert noted that those who dye their hair blonde will have to head to the salon way more often, as dark hair that's been lightened doesn't retain its vibrancy for very long.
However, if you're prepared to commit, cashmere blonde is the ultimate winter hair trend. Find out about cashmere blonde and how to get it!
What is the cashmere blonde hair color?
The cashmere blonde hair color uses a highlighting technique of combining highlights and lowlights to create a warm, natural-looking effect. The key to creating a cashmere blonde hair color is to focus on creating dimension throughout the hair. According to hair color specialist Christel Barron-Hough, founder of London's Stil Salon, cashmere blonde "mixes cool and warm blond hues," leaving the hair looking "soft and smooth." Barron-Hough explained to Stylist: "This look differs from other blondes as it is light and extremely silky due to the choice of cooler and warmer tones. It's hand-painted using a twinning weaving effect to ensure the finished look is smooth, light, and soft." Winter is the perfect season for the luxe look of cashmere blonde.
McKenzie Mackey-Prudden, an expert colorist at Atomic Blonde Salon in the Kansas City area, specializes in blonde hair. Mackey-Prudden told The List: "During the winter, people spend more time indoors. Indoor lights can be unforgiving on blonde hair, and I love the depth cashmere blonde gives hair." However, the blonde hair guru recommends booking an appointment with a colorist before diving into the cashmere blonde trend. As Mackey-Prudden advised, "Have a colorist assess your hair and determine the best way to achieve the look you're going for." If you do this, you can't go wrong.