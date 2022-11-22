Here's How You Can Score Big On Dyson Products This Black Friday
As Black Friday quickly approaches, more deals have been popping up, just in time to knock out early holiday shopping. From Ulta Beauty skincare and makeup deals to sales on clothes at Old Navy, the savings keep coming.
Dyson has entered the growing list of companies that are offering early Black Friday deals on its products. The household appliance company is discounting a select few of its vacuums and air purifiers. If you've purchased any product from the company before, then you're in luck. Dyson is having an Owner Rewards Saving Event. If you've previously purchased a Dyson product, you can register it and receive a one-time use code to get 20% off of a qualifying hair, vacuum, or air purifier product.
If you own a Dyson product, then you probably understand the hype around its appliances. The Dyson Supersonic™ Hair Dryer has been praised for the quick dry time the portable product has. Its vacuums are also popular, revolutionizing the world of cleaning with their cordless, lightweight design.
If you're looking to save on vacuums or air purifiers, or you're a past Dyson shopper on the hunt for a new hair styler or dryer, read ahead for the best deals to shop, before the sales end on December 10.
The best deals to shop during Dyson's Black Friday sales
With the 4.6 star rating the Dyson Supersonic™ Hair Dryer has, there's no doubt it would make this list. With a 20% discount for owners of a Dyson product, the dryer would cost under $400. It seems steep, but not only do Dyson's hair products rarely go on sale, but the Supersonic is acclaimed for being more efficient than other dryers. Reviewers praise the lightness of the dryer, saying it cut their drying time in half, leaving their hair feeling silky and smooth.
Next on the list is the Dyson V12 Detect Slim Extra vacuum. The vacuum uses a laser and sensors to find microscopic dust, suctioning them up. It comes with two cleaner heads and a hair screw tool that picks up pet and long hair that's lying around. The V12 vacuum is lightweight and easy to maneuver. Down from $649.99, the vacuum is on sale for $499.99.
Although it may seem like an unnecessary purchase, an air purifier is a great investment thanks to its ability to remove allergens and mold from the air. It also decreases bacteria transmission, which is great during flu season. The Dyson Pure Cool Link ™ TP02 Purifier Fan is $299.99, down from $519.99. It circulates powerful, pure air throughout a room. When linked with a device, you can operate the purifier. It's a certified asthma and allergy-friendly product and has sensors that detect the air quality so it can change accordingly.