King Charles And Prince William Face A Brand New Andrew Scandal

If there's one thing the royal family is good at, it's finding drama, and Prince Andrew's scandals seem to especially put pressure on King Charles III and Prince William. Before his birthday, King Charles refused to attend a party near Windsor Castle that the Duke of York attended. According to the Daily Mail, Prince Edward and Princess Anne were worried about their brother and attended the event, to the king's dismay. Sources have said that Charles does not want his brother making public appearances, and a Newsweek poll agrees, with 83% of the Brits saying they don't want Andrew to return to royal life either.

The Duke of York hasn't made much effort to restore his image. After Queen Elizabeth's death, a clip of Prince Andrew and his daughter had Twitter seeing red because the prince appeared to graze his daughter's bottom with his hands (via Twitter). A concerned royal watcher posted the video on Twitter with the message, "Prince Andrew is an absolute predator and the fact the queen supported him is unforgivable. That's his daughter by the way."

In October, a documentary about Prince Andrew dropped on Peacock, "Prince Andrew: Banished." However, Andrew's new crisis will likely cause big headaches for Charles and William.