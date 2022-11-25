Why You May Not Be Able To Find This Common OTC Remedy If Your Child Gets The Flu

With a triple threat of sickness making the rounds across the country, this fall has been tough on kids and their parents. There has been an unprecedented rise in cases of RSV in children combined with an increase in flu cases, as well as incidences of COVID-19.

Consequently, several medications have been prescribed in large amounts to give parents the ability to treat their child's respiratory infections at home and help their children be as comfortable as possible while they recover.

In fact, one medication has been prescribed so much that the FDA had to give a warning to parents about safeguarding the couch medicine from small hands (via NBC News).

In Canada, supplies of fever and pain medicine dipped so low they had to rely on imports from the U.S. for ibuprofen and Australia for acetaminophen (via CTV News). Now, some say the shortage is coming to the United States.