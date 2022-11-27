Princess Charlotte May Be Receiving A Title Meant For Her Great-Uncle Edward
There could be big changes for Princess Charlotte of Wales and her future role in the royal family. But the exciting change for the seven-year-old princess could mean bad news for her great-uncle Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex. According to Royal Central, it is a royal tradition that "male children of the sovereign receive a Dukedom on their wedding day." Prince Edward was not made duke because he was set to inherit his father's title as the Duke of Edinburgh once Prince Philip died. Edward and his wife Sophie were promised the Edinburgh titles on their wedding day in 1999. As Express reported, Buckingham Palace announced the gift when the pair married and said "Prince Edward should be given the Dukedom of Edinburgh in due course when the present title held now by Prince Philip eventually reverts to the Crown."
Expecting to get the Edinburgh title, Edward took over some of his father's responsibilities when he retired in 2017. Town & Country noted that Edward was very involved with the Duke of Edinburgh's Award, which helps young people gain life and work skills. But after Prince Philip died in 2021, there were rumors that Edward might not inherit his father's title.
In July 2022, a source close to King Charles III explained that "Edinburgh won't go to them [the Wessexes] as far as the prince is concerned," per Tatler. But Edward's bad news could be good for Charlotte. The princess might be receiving a title she didn't expect from her grandfather, the king.
Princess Charlotte will likely be Duchess of Edinburgh
It appears Princess Charlotte of Wales will be the Duchess of Edinburgh. The Daily Mail reported that King Charles III had yet to pass the Duke of Edinburgh to his brother Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex because he was saving the title for his granddaughter Princess Charlotte. A royal insider told The Daily Mail, "Discussions are under way, but the favoured outcome for the King is that this title ought to go to Princess Charlotte." The royal source continued, "It would be a fitting way to remember the Queen — who, of course, had the title Duchess of Edinburgh — and a way for His Majesty to honour the line of succession."
But Edward has known the decision about the title was up to Charles. Edward told the BBC (via The Mirror) "It was fine in theory, ages ago when it was sort of a pipe dream of my father's . . . and of course it will depend on whether or not the Prince of Wales, when he becomes king, whether he'll do that, so we'll wait and see."
The decision by the king to hold the Edinburgh title makes sense as Charles is keen to "slim down the monarchy," and because Charlotte was reportedly Queen Elizabeth's favorite great-grandchild. According to Fabulous (via MyLondon), Ingrid Seward of Majesty magazine said, "Princess Charlotte — who is pony-mad — has always been a favorite. The Duchess of Cambridge revealed that when she was born, the Queen 'was really thrilled' she was a girl.'"