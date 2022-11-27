Princess Charlotte May Be Receiving A Title Meant For Her Great-Uncle Edward

There could be big changes for Princess Charlotte of Wales and her future role in the royal family. But the exciting change for the seven-year-old princess could mean bad news for her great-uncle Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex. According to Royal Central, it is a royal tradition that "male children of the sovereign receive a Dukedom on their wedding day." Prince Edward was not made duke because he was set to inherit his father's title as the Duke of Edinburgh once Prince Philip died. Edward and his wife Sophie were promised the Edinburgh titles on their wedding day in 1999. As Express reported, Buckingham Palace announced the gift when the pair married and said "Prince Edward should be given the Dukedom of Edinburgh in due course when the present title held now by Prince Philip eventually reverts to the Crown."

Expecting to get the Edinburgh title, Edward took over some of his father's responsibilities when he retired in 2017. Town & Country noted that Edward was very involved with the Duke of Edinburgh's Award, which helps young people gain life and work skills. But after Prince Philip died in 2021, there were rumors that Edward might not inherit his father's title.

In July 2022, a source close to King Charles III explained that "Edinburgh won't go to them [the Wessexes] as far as the prince is concerned," per Tatler. But Edward's bad news could be good for Charlotte. The princess might be receiving a title she didn't expect from her grandfather, the king.