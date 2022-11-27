New Concerns Raised Regarding King Charles' Charitable Organization

To fans of the royal family, there isn't much that's more exciting than the drama that seems to follow wherever they go. It's often a bit challenging to resist tuning in to see what happens next. For example, King Charles III and Prince William faced a new Prince Andrew scandal a few weeks ago. According to The Sun, the Duke of York's latest scandal involves a trip to Bahrain. The disgraced prince hoped to get a new job, acting in an "unofficial role" as a negotiator between the "West and oil-rich Gulf states." The Sun reported a Swiss billionaire flew Andrew to Bahrain, who was officially a VIP guest of Bahrain's royal family. Another crisis revolved around the royal siblings fighting about a party.

King Charles refused to attend a party with Princess Anne and Prince Edward before his birthday because Prince Andrew was part of a shooting party near Windsor Castle. A royal source told The Daily Mail, "King Charles was said to be displeased that Edward and Anne had been publicly meeting up with Andrew and wanted it made clear that he had not been part of the shoot." The royal family insider told The Mail, "Charles's view is that he [Andrew] should not be in the public eye. His Majesty was not thrilled at all."

Yet another scandal has been revealed surrounding King Charles' charitable organization.