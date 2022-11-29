The Holiday Stocking's Nadine Ellis, BJ Britt, And Tamala Jones Talk Representation - Exclusive Interview

What has it been like working with Mykelti Williamson on "The Holiday Stocking," and what are some of your favorite moments on set?

Jones: Every moment with him. Every moment on set.

Britt: Yeah. You can't really pick one.

Ellis: He's Bubba.

Britt: Yeah.

Ellis: And much more than that as well. He's such an iconic actor.

Jones: I have to say this. I've worked with him before, and it had been a while, and when he came down, we were all excited because I hadn't seen him in a long time. The one thing that he said — which I knew was true because he doesn't sugarcoat, he is a very serious actor, and he feels and tells the truth — he said that the synergy between us three was insane. He felt the scene that we were shooting when he walked on set, and he was like, "You guys. I mean ... " He was shaking his head, like, "Yeah, this is it."

So at that moment, I had already felt what he was saying yes to, but it was confirmation. It was definitely confirmation [of] that. I really enjoy working with him, [and] I really enjoy his presence here with us on this film.