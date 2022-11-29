Your Guide To The Lip Gloss Nails Trend

One thing you can always rely on the nail community for is to continue to churn out new trends at an alarming rate. Well, that and the fact that cool nail art videos will never cease to exist. Over recent years, in the era of TikTok, beauty trends have become exceedingly viral. Suddenly, when a new beauty trend goes viral just about everyone knows about it and has gotten into it before you've even stumbled across it. Viral trends have been moving at the speed of light. Especially nail trends.

2022 has been the unofficial year of the glazed donut nails. If you haven't popped into your nail salon wanting chrome polish and had your nail tech roll her eyes and ask "glazed donut nails?" yet then you are seriously behind. Glazed donut nails were originally made popular by Hailey Bieber during her promo tour of the skincare brand Rhode, per Allure.

Something about the wet-looking, super shiny, and simple nail look spoke to just about everyone, and considering how easy it was to achieve and even easier to pull off it became a staple for most. Well, it's time to set the donuts aside and make way for a brand new nail trend that is set to be the next big thing — and things are only getting glossier.