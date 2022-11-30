Here's Why An Insider Believes Dr. Oz's TV Career May Be Over For Good

Famed heart surgeon Dr. Mehmet Oz became an unexpected celebrity after Oprah Winfrey made him a regular on her talk show (via ABC News). He went on to launch a show of his own, write six bestselling books, and lend his name to a consumer health magazine. Most people would be happy to achieve a fraction as much, but this year, Dr. Oz decided to aim his eyes on a different prize altogether. He ran for — and won — the Republican nomination for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania, beating out more established politicians. Using the theme "turn the lights on in America," the doctor hit all the right notes for some voters, vowing to fight crime and inflation, stop the flow of undocumented immigrants, promote school choice, and cut healthcare costs.

For a time, it looked as though Dr. Oz would make it to Congress after all. His fame and platform seemed unbeatable. He even got the endorsement of former president Donald Trump, reportedly because his wife Melania made it clear that Dr. Oz's political future was bright. However, the 2022 midterms told a different story. It was a close race, but his Democrat rival, John Fetterman, ultimately won (via CNN).

Many might now be wondering what Dr. Oz will do to fill the time until the Senate seat opens again in 2028? Well, one option may already be off the table.