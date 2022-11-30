Rita Moreno On Steven Spielberg Convincing Her To Return For His West Side Story Remake - Exclusive

Having appeared in everything from "Singin' in the Rain" to "Jane the Virgin," Rita Moreno is very much in demand. But when it came to Steven Spielberg's remake of "West Side Story," she wasn't expecting a phone call from the director.

"It was an astonishing experience, truly, in every sense of the word," Moreno tells The List. "Initially, my agent said, '[Steven] Spielberg wants to talk to you,' and I knew that he was going to make a film of ['West Side Story']." She continues, "He said, 'Would you be interested in being a part of it?' I couldn't believe, this because he's been one of my favorite directors for years."

However, it wasn't an instant "yes" from Moreno when it came to the "West Side Story" remake. "I said to him, 'I'm so flattered that you asked, but I have to tell you ...' I was trying to find my most gentle way of saying this. I said, 'but I don't do cameos,'" the Oscar-winner reveals. "I thought, 'What a bad idea for my favorite director, a cameo in "West Side Story."' He said, 'No, oh my God, no, you would have a real part. Tony Kushner wrote this already, just for you.'"

Upon learning that she could make her mark on Spielberg's remake, Moreno says she was "was thrilled to pieces." As for receiving the title of executive director on the film, Moreno says, "I couldn't believe my good luck. It was so amazing."

