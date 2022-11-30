The Versatile Makeup Product Celebs Love For A Luminous Holiday Glow

At this rate, almost every time Hailey Bieber decides to post anything on social media it makes its rounds — whether people are inspired by her fashion or beauty choices, or simply by how stunning she is. On November 28, she uploaded a run-of-the-mill photo dump to Instagram, but one thing immediately stood out: her makeup. A few snaps showed closeups of Bieber's glittery glam, and the eyes stole the show. She showed off a glossy shimmery eye look that everyone immediately needed to recreate.

So what's the secret to this glossy eye look? Any eye or face gloss product is all you need. Go about your usual holiday glam look as you'd like, but adding the finishing touch of a gloss over the top adds an entirely new level of glow. With the current 'clean-girl aesthetic' era we're living in today, this is the perfect trick to tying together that natural glowy skin look with your over-the-top shimmery eyes. There's a reason why the TikTok #glossyeyelids has over 8.3 million views. Glossy eyes are the new holiday glam secret.

The best part is how easily you can achieve this. Whether you opt for an actual lip gloss or a face gloss, the look is perfect in the sense that it doesn't require perfection. The aim is to end with a glossy cast over your lids, so no matter how messy you get with it — you'll still have nailed it.