Concerning Details Involving Meghan Markle Arise About Disgraced Royal Aide

The controversial reason Queen Elizabeth's longtime lady-in-waiting just resigned from the palace has put the royal family's alleged racism back in the spotlight. The Mirror confirmed that Lady Susan Hussey had resigned from her role as palace aide after making a number of shocking racist remarks to Ngozi Fulani, a Black charity worker who was visiting the palace. Lady Susan is William, Prince of Wales's godmother, and was one of the late Queen Elizabeth's closest friends.

Fulani runs the charity Sistah Space, which helps African and Caribbean women affected by domestic abuse. Queen Consort Camilla Parker Bowles reportedly invited Fulani and others to Buckingham Palace to honor their charities, but the visit quickly turned ugly. The head of Sistah Space tweeted about her disturbing conversation with Lady Susan, who harassed Fulani, asking her several offensive questions including: "What part of Africa are you from?"

The news of the resignation of the Queen's former aide had Twitter defending Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. As one user pointed out, "Meghan Markle and Prince Harry told you of racism in [the] royal family & household. But she was vilified, abused & violated for speaking the truth. Ngozi Fulani's experience with Lady Susan Hussey wasn't isolated, one-off, or a 'bad apple' at Buckingham Palace. You can't reform this." As it turns out, Lady Susan and the Duchess of Sussex have a surprising connection dating back to when Meghan first joined the royal family.