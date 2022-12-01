Kate Middleton Wears Head-To-Toe Black In First US Visit Since The Queen's Death

William and Catherine, Prince and Princess of Wales, arrived stateside on Wednesday for their first visit to the U.S. in eight years (via KSBW). Upon landing at Boston's Logan airport on a rainy day that could easily have been mistaken for English weather, The Prince released a statement that said, "Catherine and I are delighted to be back in the United States and are extremely grateful to Governor Baker and The First Lady of Massachusetts for their warm welcome into Boston."

The Prince also expressed gratitude to the people of Massachusetts and of Boston specifically for the warm wishes and messages of condolences that he and his family received after the recent passing of his grandmother, the late Queen Elizabeth II. To this end, the statement read, "On this, our first overseas visit since the death of my grandmother, I would like to thank the people of Massachusetts and particularly of Boston for their many tributes paid to the late Queen." Prince William went on to say that his grandmother had warm memories of visiting Boston herself, saying, "She remembered her 1976 bicentennial visit with great fondness."

Upon stepping out of their airplane, William and Catherine were dressed in simple, classic black, befitting a moment of remembrance.