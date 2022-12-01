Kate Middleton Wears Head-To-Toe Black In First US Visit Since The Queen's Death
William and Catherine, Prince and Princess of Wales, arrived stateside on Wednesday for their first visit to the U.S. in eight years (via KSBW). Upon landing at Boston's Logan airport on a rainy day that could easily have been mistaken for English weather, The Prince released a statement that said, "Catherine and I are delighted to be back in the United States and are extremely grateful to Governor Baker and The First Lady of Massachusetts for their warm welcome into Boston."
The Prince also expressed gratitude to the people of Massachusetts and of Boston specifically for the warm wishes and messages of condolences that he and his family received after the recent passing of his grandmother, the late Queen Elizabeth II. To this end, the statement read, "On this, our first overseas visit since the death of my grandmother, I would like to thank the people of Massachusetts and particularly of Boston for their many tributes paid to the late Queen." Prince William went on to say that his grandmother had warm memories of visiting Boston herself, saying, "She remembered her 1976 bicentennial visit with great fondness."
Upon stepping out of their airplane, William and Catherine were dressed in simple, classic black, befitting a moment of remembrance.
William and Catherine arrive in style for an important event
Kate disembarked the plane while wearing a smart, simple black pants suit that featured a high-neck black top, black jacket, black straight-legged slacks, black belt, and black pumps (via Twitter). The photos of The Princess of Wales smiling warmly at her husband as they walk down the staircase from their plane are charming and certainly appear to depict a happy couple looking forward to an important trip. William and Catherine are visiting Boston to attend the Earthshot Awards, which recognize and help to support innovative thinkers who are proposing solutions to our most pressing environmental concerns (via KSBW) .
While Catherine looked stunning and sophisticated in her head-to-toe black outfit, accompanied by William in his simple black suit with white shirt and patterned tie, since Kensington Palace is reportedly no longer giving details about Kate's wardrobe, the public can only guess as to the designer and the inspiration for the outfit (via Yahoo Finance).