Indiana's AG Pushes For Punishment Of Doctor Who Performed 10 Year Old's Abortion

Todd Rodikta, Indiana's Attorney General, is determined to punish Dr. Caitlin Bernard for providing an abortion to a 10-year-old rape victim. The fight started back in July, Forbes reports, when Bernard spoke to the Indianapolis Star about the impacts being felt in the state by Ohio's strict abortion ban since, at the time, abortion was still legal in Indiana.

If you're just hearing about this case, we'll catch you up. After the Dobbs v. Jackson Health Organization decision came down in June, many states immediately blocked or restricted abortion including Ohio, where abortion was banned after six weeks without exception. As a result, a 10-year-old rape victim who the Indianapolis Star reports was "six weeks and three days" into a pregnancy had to be taken to nearby Indiana in order to have the procedure.

At the time, there was a lot of skepticism over a story that sounded too perfect to be true. In a Fox News segment, Rodikta vowed to investigate and prosecute Bernard for multiple alleged crimes, including covering up the rape of a child and breaking patient confidentialy, per the Associated Press. However, the Associated Press also reports multiple sources have independently verified Bernard's story, including Politico, who obtained documents proving Bernard did report the rape.

The Indiana AG renewed efforts to try to punish Bernard this week, filing a complaint this week with the Indiana medical board. According to Jezebel, he is once again claiming that Bernard broke patient confidentiality.