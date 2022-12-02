Why One Royal Expert Is Comparing Harry And Meghan To The Kardashians

The teaser trailer for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's hotly-anticipated Netflix docuseries, "Harry & Meghan," finally dropped this week, and suffice it to say the response has been intense. Page Six confirmed that the six-episode limited series will debut on December 8, following months of alleged delays and issues behind the scenes. At one point, it looked like the show might be shelved indefinitely, due to concerns about disrespecting the queen's memory (via Page Six).

Now that the release date has been confirmed, and the first trailer released, royal watchers are up in arms. Reacting to the clip in The Sun, Piers Morgan railed: "It was so ghastly, so repugnant, so dripping in sanctimony and fake hammy 'woe-is-us' acting, that I felt my intestines physically recoil in abject disgust." The outspoken TV star also complained that after demanding privacy the Duke and Duchess of Sussex now hypocritically, as Morgan sees it, wish to star in their own show.

He's not alone, either. One royal expert reckons they've gone too far this time, even comparing Meghan and Harry to the first family of reality television: the Kardashians.