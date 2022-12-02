William And Catherine Color-Coordinate For Big Boston Tour

William Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales, have been known to color coordinate, both on and off their official royal outings. When the Royal Highnesses traveled to Canada in 2016, both the couple (and their kids) wore matching blue; Kate Middleton's dark blue skirt suit matched Prince William's navy blue suit and navy-and-red striped tie. The family again matched on at least two occasions during their trip to Germany in 2017; arriving in Berlin, Kate Middleton wore a cornflower blue dress (a nod to the country's national flower), while Prince William matched in a dark blue suit and light blue tie. And for a day in Hamburg, the family matched with purples, as Kate Middleton wore a long-sleeved lilac dress, and Prince William sported a dark purple tie. Do you sense a theme here?

Now, on the second day of their trip to the United States — which the royal couple might have hoped to would repair the royal image — the future king of England and future queen consort are keeping with their traditions and matching outfits once more as they tour Boston together.