William And Catherine Color-Coordinate For Big Boston Tour
William Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales, have been known to color coordinate, both on and off their official royal outings. When the Royal Highnesses traveled to Canada in 2016, both the couple (and their kids) wore matching blue; Kate Middleton's dark blue skirt suit matched Prince William's navy blue suit and navy-and-red striped tie. The family again matched on at least two occasions during their trip to Germany in 2017; arriving in Berlin, Kate Middleton wore a cornflower blue dress (a nod to the country's national flower), while Prince William matched in a dark blue suit and light blue tie. And for a day in Hamburg, the family matched with purples, as Kate Middleton wore a long-sleeved lilac dress, and Prince William sported a dark purple tie. Do you sense a theme here?
Now, on the second day of their trip to the United States — which the royal couple might have hoped to would repair the royal image — the future king of England and future queen consort are keeping with their traditions and matching outfits once more as they tour Boston together.
Bold burgundy in Boston
The couple decided to go with bold burgundy for their second day in Boston. Kate Middleton wore a burgundy pant suit, featuring a ballet pink, pussy-bow blouse tucked into a high-waisted, flare pant. She paired the ensemble with a matching quilted leather Chanel bag. Her pointed-toe stiletto pumps tied the outfit together. Prince William kept on theme in a burgundy sweater. Kate Middleton not long ago wore another shade of purple during the South African president's visit to Buckingham Palace, where she also stunned in one of Princess Diana's engagement gifts.
The royal couple's schedule for the day included visits to several organizations, including a tour of Greentown Labs, "North America's largest clean-tech incubator," per the Wales' Twitter account, and a visit with Roca, a non-profit that focuses on public solutions for high-risk youth. Photos of the visit were posted by Roca on Twitter.
On Friday, the couple's last day in the United States, William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales will be attending the Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremony, hosted in partnership with the John F. Kennedy Foundation, to celebrate innovators in fighting climate change. During the couple's visit, however, a scandal involving a racist exchange erupted across the pond, and Queen Elizabeth's longtime lady-in-waiting resigned from the palace. Some have said the scandal "threatens to eclipse" the royal trip, per AP News.