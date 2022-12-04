Why Prince William Will Have 'Crisis Talks' With King Charles When He Returns

For the first time in eight years — and the first with their new titles — William, Prince of Wales, and Catherine, Princess of Wales, traveled to the U.S. to promote a cause they feel strongly about. The Earthshot Prize awards, honoring innovators in environmental rescue, were created by the prince in 2021, and this year's ceremony took place in Boston. Some thought that William and Catherine might use the trip to repair the royal family's image, in light of their family's portrayal in "The Crown" and the accusations made against the palace by Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex. But the opportunity was marred when Lady Susan Hussey, former lady-in-waiting to Queen Elizabeth and a godmother to William, left her post after making racially charged comments to a Black charity leader (via Newsweek).

Still, the visit was generally considered a success. The royal couple's itinerary included the prince's visit to the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library, the princess's stop at Harvard's Center for the Developing Child, and a plum seat at a Celtics game (via NBC Boston). William and Catherine even squeezed in a last-minute meeting with President Biden. But there was no extra time to walk the Freedom Trail or enjoy a cup of clam "chowdah" at Union Oyster House. The royal couple made a prompt return to the U.K. the day after the Earthshot ceremony. Naturally, they were eager to see their three children. But royals watchers are also claiming that William had another motivation for hurrying home.