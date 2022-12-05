Prince Harry Pushes Back Against Claims About Controversial Oprah Interview
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's bombshell Netflix documentary finally has a release date and suffice it to say, anticipation is at an all-time high. Page Six confirmed "Harry & Meghan" will debut on December 8, but even before anything is released, controversy is rife. Insiders alleged the timing of Meghan and Harry's Netflix trailer release was no coincidence, suggesting the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were actively trying to steal focus from Prince William and Kate Middleton.
Royal expert Jonathan Sacerdoti told Us Weekly that the teaser dropping at the same time Harry's estranged brother was in Boston promoting the Earthshot Prize awards shows how petty he and Meghan are. "It just shows how much they will go to any end at all for as much publicity as possible," Sacerdoti railed. Likewise, per Page Six, a second trailer went even further, confirming the series is divided into two parts and will cover Princess Diana's death, racism, and press intrusion.
Of course, the Sussexes' willingness to speak out has been well-established ever since they left the royal family. But Harry fought back against claims he'd said something damaging about the British public.
The Sussexes' spokesman shot down the inflammatory accusation
Prince Harry is fighting back against shocking claims that he said "those Brits need to learn a lesson" ahead of his and his wife Meghan Markle's groundbreaking interview with Oprah Winfrey. The Sun published a report from sources who revealed that, according to a friend of the Duke of Sussex, he boasted about how "shocking" their chat was going to be. Harry then referred to his wife's debilitating mental health issues and the royal family's alleged racism — something that's come to the fore again following the resignation of Queen Elizabeth's former aide, which had Twitter defending Meghan and Harry.
But the prince decried the accusations. The Mirror reports that, according to the Sussexes' spokesman, this is merely yet another attempt to discredit the couple before their hotly-anticipated Netflix docuseries drops later this month. They reiterated that Harry "spent 10 years serving his country" and argued, "To pit him against his country is shameful and manipulative, especially when Prince Harry has never spoken ill of the British public."
When bullying claims emerged against Meghan last year, ahead of the couple's interview with Winfrey airing, their spokesman similarly told The Times: "Let's just call this what it is — a calculated smear campaign based on misleading and harmful misinformation." Meanwhile, an insider teased The Sun that "Harry & Meghan" is going to be "absolutely explosive," and that it solidifies how estranged the couple is from the rest of the royals.