Prince Harry Pushes Back Against Claims About Controversial Oprah Interview

Prince Harry is fighting back against shocking claims that he said "those Brits need to learn a lesson" ahead of his and his wife Meghan Markle's groundbreaking interview with Oprah Winfrey. The Sun published a report from sources who revealed that, according to a friend of the Duke of Sussex, he boasted about how "shocking" their chat was going to be. Harry then referred to his wife's debilitating mental health issues and the royal family's alleged racism — something that's come to the fore again following the resignation of Queen Elizabeth's former aide, which had Twitter defending Meghan and Harry.

But the prince decried the accusations. The Mirror reports that, according to the Sussexes' spokesman, this is merely yet another attempt to discredit the couple before their hotly-anticipated Netflix docuseries drops later this month. They reiterated that Harry "spent 10 years serving his country" and argued, "To pit him against his country is shameful and manipulative, especially when Prince Harry has never spoken ill of the British public."

When bullying claims emerged against Meghan last year, ahead of the couple's interview with Winfrey airing, their spokesman similarly told The Times: "Let's just call this what it is — a calculated smear campaign based on misleading and harmful misinformation." Meanwhile, an insider teased The Sun that "Harry & Meghan" is going to be "absolutely explosive," and that it solidifies how estranged the couple is from the rest of the royals.