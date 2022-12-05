Meghan And Harry Accused Of Bringing Cameras Into Off-Limits Area Of Buckingham Palace

With the "Harry & Meghan" eight-episode docuseries just days away from airing, the second trailer for the Netflix show is giving viewers a taste of what to expect, and spoiler alert — it's a lot of drama.

"It's really hard to look back on it now and go, 'What on earth happened?'" Prince Harry says in the first few seconds of the trailer. "No one knows the full truth," The Duke of Sussex says as the trailer comes to a close. "We know the full truth."

While we await for the first few episodes to air on December 8 and the rest a week later on December 15, the tabloids aren't wasting any time revealing what people are thinking about the one-minute previews.

The Mirror cited that one frustrated social media user posted upon seeing photos of Prince Harry and Markle inside Buckingham Palace. "Can you imagine screaming privacy being violated, but having the nerve to bring your own photographer here [Buckingham Palace] of all places. They are two sick people."

Another concurred, saying, "OMG, that's awful!! They shouldn't have released pics taken at private palace places."

Although it can be argued that the backlash is harsh, the British tabloid reported that the photographs were taken in 2020, and usually, the protocol calls for the queen and/or Buckingham Palace officials to approve said photos, which Prince Harry and Markle apparently did not receive permission for.