The Future Of Meghan Markle's Controversial Podcast May Be In Question

For the past three months, Meghan Markle has expanded her already long list of titles (actress, duchess, activist) by sitting behind the microphone as host of the "Archetypes" podcast. The project aims to "investigate, dissect, and subvert the labels that try to hold women back," featuring mostly other famous women as guests including Serena Williams, Mariah Carey, Paris Hilton, Constance Wu, and Mindy Kaling.

"Archetypes" became the number one podcast in six markets, which included the U.S. and the UK, when it first launched on Spotify, according to Variety. Since then, the podcast has tumbled on the Spotify charts, currently landing at the 17th spot for the U.S. and the 32nd spot for the UK.

Besides dropping in popularity, the show hasn't been without controversy. One royal expert claimed that the hidden motive behind "Archetypes" is to start a "war" against the royal family. Other critics pointed out that the Duchess of Sussex talks more than her guests on the podcast, a hosting faux pas (per The Sun). Then, Markle came under fire after guest Allison Yarrow hinted in an Instagram post that she was interviewed by a producer for the show, not the duchess herself.

Now that the first 12 episodes have wrapped, there are signs that the future may not be so bright for the controversial podcast.