Your Guide To Wearing Hair Tinsel, Just In Time For The Holidays

Like most hair trends, you can get your hair tinsel put in by a professional, and this is certainly the most foolproof means of getting the look on the first try. According to Allure, if you choose to get your hair tinsel put in at the salon, they'll simply knot the tinsel right onto your hair. Some people choose to go with just a few pieces of tinsel dispersed throughout their hair for a subtle, shimmery effect. Others, like Kacey Musgraves, opt for a whole head of glittering extensions for added drama.