Fans Have Crowned A Winner Of Meghan And Harry's New Documentary

After months of waiting, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's self-titled Netflix docuseries is finally here — and fans already have a favorite!

News that the Sussex's would be releasing a docuseries first broke earlier this year, but to say that there have been ups and downs since then would be an understatement. For starters, back in May, sources told The Sun that Netflix cameras would not be allowed anywhere near the late queen's platinum jubilee — and that officials were on alert to shut anything down if they tried. Then came controversy surrounding "The Crown," with Deadline reporting that Netflix wanted to avoid any drama after an ex-Prime Minister voiced his outrage over a storyline that suggested King Charles III once plotted to usurp his mother's throne. On top of all that, in October, Netflix insiders told Page Six, "A lot in the show contradicted what Harry has written [in his memoir]."

Despite all the hiccups, "Harry & Meghan" has finally arrived, giving viewers an insight into the couple's lives. However, it looks like the two might not be the stars of their own show, at least according to those speaking about it on social media. Many have voiced support for the one person who has remained silent throughout the Sussex's ups and downs: Meghan's mother, Doria Ragland.