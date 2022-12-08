Meghan Markle Makes Claim No One Ever Expected About Her Career

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Netflix documentary series, "Harry & Meghan," is full of surprising confessions, with some emotional and heartbreaking reveals from both the Duke of Sussex and the Duchess of Sussex.

The first three episodes, which dropped on December 8, included Harry confessing he didn't have many early memories involving his late mom, Diana, Princess of Wales, who died suddenly in a tragic car accident when he was just 12 years old. "It was almost like internally I've blocked them out. But I always remember her laugh, her cheeky laugh. And she always said to me, if you get into trouble just don't get caught. And I'll always be that cheeky person inside," he recalled.

But while it's understandable that Harry may not have so many memories of his mom before her tragic passing, the couple also made some more surprising confessions in the series which many fans maybe weren't expecting. In fact, given Meghan's many years spent acting, she admitted something about her job aspirations during Episode 2 that probably nobody was anticipating.