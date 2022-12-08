The Essential Oil Combinations For A Tranquil Bedtime

If you have a hard time winding down before bed, you're not alone; factors including stress, Seasonal Affective Disorder, poor sleep hygiene, exposure to screens and blue light (via Healthline), or revenge bedtime procrastination (via Sleep Foundation), can all have an impact on your ability to go to sleep and stay there. You may not have insomnia, but find yourself struggling to put away the day's work and play, unsure how to turn your mind off before bed.

To trick your body into sleep mode, you might tackle the five senses. For sight, you can play around with lighting: red light therapy has been studied for its positive effect on melatonin production, aka the sleep hormone, as well as improved sleep quality, per Healthline. However, researchers are still studying which light wave colors are most conducive to healthy sleep patterns and relaxation. For sound, you might check out a sound machine — The Sleep Doctor recommends white noise or nature sounds to help you settle down.

For touch, the outlet recommends keeping the bedroom at a cool temperature and pulling out your softest clean pillowcases, fresh sheets, and cozy blankets. And for taste, Healthline has a list of before-bed food go-to's that can improve sleep quality, including almonds, which contain melatonin, and chamomile tea, which boasts a range of helpful antioxidants for getting sleepy.

But what should we smell before an easy night in? Essential oils might just make a difference in our sleep struggles.