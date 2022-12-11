This Is How Princes William And Harry Are Reportedly Reaching A Compromise For Christmas

Christmas 2022 will be less festive for the British royal family than it has been in years past. It will be the first in 70 years not to be hosted by the late Queen Elizabeth II, whose loss is mourned deeply by her children and grandchildren. The winter celebration will also be marred by a different kind of frostiness: the continuing chilly relations between Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and his father and brother, King Charles III and William, Prince of Wales. Insiders are declaring that the new "Harry & Meghan" Netflix documentary is nothing short of an "all-out declaration of war" against the royal family (per The Sunday Times), and some even predict the king could react by taking the duke and duchess's titles away (per Us Weekly).

Yet the king appears determined to carry on graciously. Windsor Castle is paying tribute to the queen in its Christmas decorations, which include trees trimmed in her favorite purple hue. Despite the potential awkwardness, Charles reportedly extended an invitation to Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, to spend Christmas at Sandringham, according to the Express. William, too, is keeping the peace by refusing to comment on, or even watch, his brother's series (via Daily Mail). On the day the second half of the series airs, the royals will be gathered for a special holiday concert at Westminster Abbey, via Vanity Fair. The Christmas spirit has even prompted the warring princes to put aside their differences in one important way this year.