Pinterest's 2023 Trend Report Is All About Doing More With Less

Length isn't everything, and cutting back on hair extensions and long nails might just free us up for our best year yet. Their survey of user searches on the platform was conducted from September 2020 to September 2022, per Pinterest Predicts: 2023 Trend Forecast – Pinterest's 2023 trend report. Potentially hazardous coffin-shaped nails are being laid to rest, and Gen Z favorites are taking over. Everything small and sweet is very in, and we're learning to pay attention to more than just the skin on our faces. 2023 trends favor choices that allow for flexibility — noncommittal nail styles, easy-to-swap hair colors, and cuts that will start cute and grow out just fine.

After years of mimicking complex makeup tutorials, we're ready to make a 5-minute makeup routine count, focus on minimalist skincare, and allow clean-girl beauty to take over TikTok. Ultimately, less is more, and Pinterest predicts 2023 will show us just that.