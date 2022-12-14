Meghan's Friend Claims She Was Used As A 'Scapegoat' For The Palace

The debut of Volume 2 of Netflix's docuseries "Harry & Meghan" is one day away, on Dec. 15, 2022, and the streaming giant has a new trailer to entice viewers to watch the final three episodes.

After part one of the series aired, The New York Times declared that "the greatest villains are not members of the British royal family, as many expected, but London's newspaper publishers," referencing the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's ongoing struggles with the media. Fans surveyed by The List noted that some of the bombshells revealed so far dealt with Prince Harry being hounded by paparazzi as a boy and, later, the unceasing negative coverage of him and Meghan Markle as a couple.

Based on the trailer, this next installment is going deeper into friction between the Sussexes and the royal family, including Harry's claim that people lied to protect Prince William. In fact, the teaser places media struggles as a common thread that unites both halves of the series. As the Mirror observed, this clip is notable in that it doesn't feature the Duke of Sussex in any soundbites or photos.

Instead, it features Meghan, a friend, and her lawyer — and allegations of damaging palace behavior.