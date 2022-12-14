Body Language Expert Says Prince William And Kate's 2022 Christmas Card Paints Clear Future - Exclusive

As Christmas 2022 approaches, the heartbreaking death of Queen Elizabeth II is still fresh in everyone's minds, and the first holidays without a loved one are always the most difficult. It's also the first Christmas for King Charles III since his accession, and the first for William, Prince of Wales, and Catherine, Princess of Wales, since being elevated to their new titles. But the royals are maintaining both a professional and festive demeanor as they go on with their holiday plans.

While Charles prepares for the traditional family gathering, William and Kate will be busy with their children's holiday celebrations at their new school, as well as coordinating a televised carol service. They also released their official Christmas card (via Instagram), an informal shot of the family, all in sneakers and jeans or shorts, holding hands and strolling down a pathway.

This image speaks volumes, according to media coach Jess Ponce III, co-author of "A.W.E.S.O.M.E.: 7 Keys to Unlock the Speaker Within." In an exclusive interview with The List, Ponce explains, "The photo is all about accessibility. The candid and casual feel of the image shows them being a family, just like yours or mine ... It's cheery without seeming [to be] staged." He adds that this picture is very different from the family's formal portraits. "This presents the idea that it is candid, in the moment, and in many ways a look into their private lives. It has an aura of behind the scenes of the royal family."