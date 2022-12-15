Kate Middleton Was All Smiles At First Outing Following Harry And Meghan's Finale

The royal family is riding a pretty intense Netflix wave after "Harry & Meghan" aired, dropping three bombshell episodes on December 8 and three more on December 15. In the docuseries, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle shared several never-before-seen moments that brought a candid glimpse into their lives. According to CBS News, the series was well received by audiences as well, becoming the most watched Netflix documentary ever. So, it seems the multi-million dollar deal Harry and Meghan signed was obviously worth it for the streaming giant.

But was it worth it for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle? Sure, they got to tell their story on their own terms, which is a win. However, Harry and Meghan's popularity has plummeted even lower in the U.K. following the release of their Netflix series. A royal expert also speculates that Harry might not be welcomed back to England after this tell-all.

On the same day that part two of "Harry & Meghan" dropped, Catherine, Princess of Wales, hosted "Royal Carols: Together at Christmas" at Westminster Abbey and the whole royal family showed up.