Kate Middleton Was All Smiles At First Outing Following Harry And Meghan's Finale
The royal family is riding a pretty intense Netflix wave after "Harry & Meghan" aired, dropping three bombshell episodes on December 8 and three more on December 15. In the docuseries, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle shared several never-before-seen moments that brought a candid glimpse into their lives. According to CBS News, the series was well received by audiences as well, becoming the most watched Netflix documentary ever. So, it seems the multi-million dollar deal Harry and Meghan signed was obviously worth it for the streaming giant.
But was it worth it for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle? Sure, they got to tell their story on their own terms, which is a win. However, Harry and Meghan's popularity has plummeted even lower in the U.K. following the release of their Netflix series. A royal expert also speculates that Harry might not be welcomed back to England after this tell-all.
On the same day that part two of "Harry & Meghan" dropped, Catherine, Princess of Wales, hosted "Royal Carols: Together at Christmas" at Westminster Abbey and the whole royal family showed up.
The royal family comes together to remember the queen
On December 15, Catherine, Princess of Wales, brought people together for the second annual "Royal Carols: Together at Christmas," which just so happened to be the same day that part two of "Harry & Meghan" dropped on Netflix. The Christmas event was in honor of the late Queen Elizabeth II, per People, and Catherine arrived early to greet visitors. Later, she was joined by her husband, Prince William, and their two oldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte. King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla also arrived, as did Catherine's family including her parents, Carole and Michael Middleton, and her sister, Pippa Middleton. Several other members of the royal family were also there, so it was a full and festive event.
While the timing was pretty remarkable, Rebecca English of the Daily Mail reminded people that the gathering wasn't a deliberate force against Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. "While it's true to say that the Royal Family is putting on a united front amid the fall-out from Harry and Meghan, don't forget that the 'Together at Christmas' service is in [honor] of the late Queen and her legacy, so the family's attendance is long-planned," English wrote on Twitter. Catherine wore a burgundy coat dress by British brand Eponine, according to the Daily Mail, and accessorized with matching shoes, gloves, and clutch. She smiled all evening and looked relaxed as she greeted guests.